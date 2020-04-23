Promised Neverland Fans React To The Second Season's Delay
The coronavirus pandemic has had some big effects on the world of anime, with the second season of The Promised Neverland having been delayed as a result until next year, 2021, and some fans of the franchise can't handle the big change for the story that involves a number of children trapped in an orphanage who live in a world that is far more sinister than any of them could have ever imagined. Following our three main protagonists of Emma, Ray, and Norman, the children attempt to train to escape their terrible predicament!
The Promised Neverland has become one of the more popular anime franchises in the world today thanks to a premise that relies on tension and suspense rather than life or death battles or energy blasts. With the orphans discovering that they are being raised as foods for a collective of monsters, who may or may not be all that is left of the outside world, the series presents itself as a race against the clock and has enraptured anime fans since its inception. While the manga is close to reaching its conclusion, it looks like we may have to wait a bit longer to re-enter the anime series.
The Sad Emoji Has Never Been More Appropriate
Damn they postponed The Promised Neverland to 2021 🥺— Parris (@artbytoon) April 23, 2020
Excitement Levels Dropping
Was excited for the second season of the promised neverland til i saw an article saying it was postponed until january 2021— nutsss (@peanatgarcia) April 23, 2020
Nooooooo
PROMISED NEVERLAND IS POSTPONED TIL NEXT YEAR ????? NOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6uJe4KHVPB— 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘳 💜𝘴 𝘫𝘢𝘴⁷ (@jhseijoh) April 23, 2020
The Manga Fans Are Still Disappointed
even tho I’m caught up with the manga, I’m still sad season 2 of the promised neverland is delayed hhhh— ⁺✧ 𝐚𝐢 ⁷ ༉‧₊˚✧ (@taekigai) April 23, 2020
You Hate To See It
Family, I’m sad to say Fall 2020 lineup is not safe either.....The official twitter account for The Promised Neverland announced Season 2 has been pushed back from October 2020 to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5ycVGUlzOV— 💓Your FAVORITE anime auntie💓 (@blackgirlsanime) April 23, 2020
BIG SAD
good morNING THE PROMISED NEVERLAND HAS BEEN DELAYED IM BIG SAD I MISS MY KIDS pic.twitter.com/mc6k8SOGDa— マブ ☽ (@kasohix) April 23, 2020
Animal Crossing Levels Of Sad
they officially pushed back promised neverland. if y’all don’t stay inside y’all house..... pic.twitter.com/A2Fir8gEoN— Caya Carter (@cayakcarter) April 23, 2020
Bye
balance unlimited is postponed till july and promised neverland is postponed till 2021?? bye pic.twitter.com/mB0wN98m4Q— irene(nsfr) new to anitwit ⁷ (@ryukosboobs) April 23, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.