Promised Neverland Fans React To The Second Season's Delay

The coronavirus pandemic has had some big effects on the world of anime, with the second season of The Promised Neverland having been delayed as a result until next year, 2021, and some fans of the franchise can't handle the big change for the story that involves a number of children trapped in an orphanage who live in a world that is far more sinister than any of them could have ever imagined. Following our three main protagonists of Emma, Ray, and Norman, the children attempt to train to escape their terrible predicament!

The Promised Neverland has become one of the more popular anime franchises in the world today thanks to a premise that relies on tension and suspense rather than life or death battles or energy blasts. With the orphans discovering that they are being raised as foods for a collective of monsters, who may or may not be all that is left of the outside world, the series presents itself as a race against the clock and has enraptured anime fans since its inception. While the manga is close to reaching its conclusion, it looks like we may have to wait a bit longer to re-enter the anime series.