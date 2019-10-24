Japan’s Psycho-Pass Season 3 Delay Worries Fans Overseas

This morning, fans of Psycho-Pass hoped to wake up to the anime’s brand-new season, but it seems the dream has been dashed for many. Today marks the premiere date of Psycho-Pass season three, and fans in Japan have been made privy to its first episode. But for fans in the U.S., a recent report suggests the first episode could be delayed globally thanks to a system error in Japan.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Psycho-Pass posted a message with fans late last night. The note, which is entirely in Japanese, confirms the premiere of season three would be delayed on Amazon Prime due to an unexpected malfunction.

“Psycho-Pass season three is scheduled to have its first episode on Amazon Prime Video around 24:00 today, but the scheduled time cannot be met due to a system malfunction. We’re sorry to all of you who are waiting, and we’d appreciate it if you could wait a little longer. We will update you as soon as [the episode] begins streaming,” the account shared.

『PSYCHO-PASS サイコパス ３』本日24:00頃より予定しておりますAmazon Prime Videoでの第1話先行配信ですが、現在システムの不具合により予定時刻の開始が出来ない状態です。お待ち頂いている皆様には申し訳ございませんが、今しばらくお待ち頂けますと幸いです。 配信開始次第ご案内させて頂きます。 — PSYCHO-PASS サイコパス 公式 (@psychopass_tv) October 23, 2019

Since then, the issue seems to have cleared up as Amazon Japan has since began streaming episode one. However, the same cannot be said for the site’s U.S. services. The anime’s new season has yet to pop up on Prime Video, and fans are wondering whether the U.S. premiere has been delayed because of the malfunction.

Of course, others are wondering if the episode may come out in the U.S. at the same time it did in Japan yesterday. If that is the case, fans can expect to see the first episode of Psycho-Pass go live later tonight. For now, no word has been given an update on when the season will go live in North America, but fans are eager to see what Psycho-Pass has to offer this year. The show’s release date in the U.S. is October 24, so Amazon Prime still has plenty of time to release the premiere this evening.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.