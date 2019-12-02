RADWIMPS Releases English Version of Weathering With You Theme

Makoto Shinkai’s your name was one of the most successful anime film releases of all time, and while it was a visual and narrative delight one of the big reasons for its success was the musical score composed by RADWIMPS. With Shinkai recently launching his newest film, Weathering With You, the prominent director teamed up with RADWIMPS once again for the film’s score. Now that the film has gone onto major success already, RADWIMPS has released its soundtrack — Weathering With You -complete version- — in Japan. And the main theme is in English!

RADWIMPS confirmed that the Weathering With You soundtrack is now available on services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and much more, and surprisingly it includes both a Japanese and English language version of “Is There Still Anything Love Can Do?”

Now, “Weathering With You -complete version-” is available digitally worldwide! Don’t forget to check out the full version of each theme song of the film!https://t.co/sNPbRCKkSb — RADWIMPS (@RADWIMPS) November 27, 2019

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura serves as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi serves as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho.

GKIDS will be bringing Weathering With You to theaters in North America on January 17th, but Fathom Events will be holding special preview screenings for both the English dubbed release on January 15th and the original Japanese-language release on January 16th. GKIDS describes Weathering With You as such:

“The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

With the original run of the film currently in contest for the awards season, fans are hoping this film can be just as effective as Your Name. That’s pretty much impossible, but Shinkai has proven in the past how he can follow up a great film with an even greater one. The sky’s the limit!