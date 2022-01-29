Ranking of Kings Drops First-Look at New Bojji Nendoroid

Ranking of Kings has dropped the first look at the new Nendoroid collectible for Prince Bojji! There were a ton of impressive anime that made their debut last year, and so many in fact that there were a few hidden gems that managed to slip through the cracks. Luckily one of the best of these kinds of series is continuing with brand new episodes as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and these new episodes are even better than the ones that hit last year. Ranking of Kings has shined an even brighter light for its main hero, Bojji, and now fans can celebrate the little hero’s success.

Good Smile Company has revealed the first look at the new Nendoroid collectible figure for Prince Bojji (that also features his close friend and companion Kage), and fans can see how the original series translates to this cute new form. Given how adorable Bojji is already in both Sosuke Tota’s original manga series and the WIT Studio anime adaptation, this new collectible is somehow even cuter than that. You can check it out below from Good Smile’s official Twitter account:

FREEing presents Nendoroid Bojji & Kage from "Ranking of Kings"! Enjoy posing Bojji and Kage to recreate your favorite scenes from the series!



Preorder: https://t.co/rpqDEV1pKX#RankingOfKings #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/y93WOgRhbc — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 27, 2022

Good Smile Company describes the Bojji and Kage Nendoroid figures as such, “From the anime series ‘Ranking of Kings’ comes a Nendoroid of Bojji & Kage! Bojji comes with three face plates including a standard face, a smiling face and a crying face. His sword is included as an optional part, and he comes with a hand part to display him holding his sword. Two versions of his pal Kage are included as well—one with a standard face and one with a blushing face. Enjoy displaying Bojji and Kage together to create all kinds of scenes and situations in Nendoroid form!”

If you wanted to check out Ranking of Kings for yourself, you can now find the series streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…”

What do you think? Have you been able to check out Ranking of Kings yet? How have you liked Prince Bojji so far? What are you hoping to see from the young prince next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!