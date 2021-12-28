Ranking of Kings Shares New Trailer and Poster for Next Arc

Ranking of Kings is gearing up for its new episodes next year with a new trailer and poster hyping up the next major arc of the anime! The Fall 2021 anime schedule was one of the most competitive of the year overall, and that means some of the biggest new anime debuts of the year might have slipped by as fans try and catch up with everything else that dropped over the course of the year. But thankfully some of those series are continuing through to next year with a whole new wave of episodes for the Winter 2022 anime schedule.

Ranking of Kings is probably the best example of this as Sosuke Tota’s original manga made its adaptation debut amidst all of the higher profile releases of the Fall. The series had capped off its first cour of episodes with Episode 11 airing not too long ago, but with that midseason finale the anime has dropped a new trailer and poster hyping up what’s to come for Prince Bojji and the rest of his kingdom (now in peril) in the second cour of episodes coming in the Winter 2022 schedule. You can check them out below:

Ranking of Kings will be returning for its second cour with Episode 12 on January 6th. This will be met with a new opening theme, “Hadaka no Yusha” as performed by Vaundy, and a new ending theme song titled “Flare” as performed by milet. Koji Yusa has been added to the cast as the voice of Ogun, and Yousuke Hatta returns from the first cour to direct the anime for WIT Studio. As the midseason finale teased and these new trailer and posters demonstrate, Bojji’s about to come face to face with a new group of terrible threats.

Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming the new Ranking of Kings episodes also, but if you wanted to catch all of the previous and new episodes, you can now find Ranking of Kings streaming with Funimation. They officially describe the series as such, “Unable to hear, speak, or wield a sword, Prince Bojji doesn’t seem like a typical heir to the throne—and his kingdom agrees. But his fateful encounter with Kage, a shadow on the ground, gives him his first true friend. The two set off on a grand adventure and, together, form a bond that can overcome any obstacle…even being king.”

What do you think? How did you like Ranking of Kings’ first cour of episodes over the Fall? What are you hoping to see in the next half of the anime’s debut season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!