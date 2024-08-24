Ranma 1/2 Reboot Reveals Release Date, Streaming Platform

Rumiko Takahashi has been one of the most prolific creators in the anime world for decades. Some of her most well-known properties include Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Mao, and Mermaid Saga. Most recently, her anime franchise, Urusei Yatsura, received an anime reboot that gave the story of Lum and her cast a makeover for the first time in years. This fall, the same will be true of Ranma Saotome as Ranma 1/2 is getting a revival. Along with a release date for the new take on the anime classic, the streaming platform has been announced to let fans know where they can dive back into the gender-swapping world.

For this Ranma reboot, Studio MAPPA will be taking the reins on the classic series. The initial anime outing was created in 1989 and was brought to life by Studio Deen. MAPPA has become very well known in the anime world in recent years thanks to its work on series including Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Hell’s Paradise to name a few. This October, fans will have the opportunity to see how the production house will breathe new life into one of Takahashi’s greatest works.

Ranma 1/2’s Release Date

The Ranma 1/2 reboot will arrive on Netflix beginning on October 5th. Rather than dumping all of the episodes on the streaming service at once, Netflix plans to release episodes weekly. While the project might be a reboot, the series is bringing back several cast members from the original including Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara as the female Ranma, Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo, Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo, Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo, Koichi Yamadera as Ryoga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma as Shampoo.

They're back!



Produced by MAPPA and directed by Konosuke Uda, a fresh adaptation of the much-loved classic will be released weekly on Netflix.



Ranma1/2 will be available from October 5 — release date may vary by country. pic.twitter.com/CCee5y0BTz — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 24, 2024

If you need a refresher on the story of the classic anime, here’s Studio MAPPA’s official description of the gender-swapping story of Ranma 1/2, “Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem…Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom-com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!”

