Ranma 1/2 Remake Expands Cast With New Character Designs

Ranma 1/2 is coming back to screens with a brand new anime later this year, and the remake is expanding its cast with the reveal of some new character designs. Rumiko Takahashi is one of the most prominent creators in publisher Shogakukan’s history, and they have been celebrating her works with some new anime projects released over the last few years. With the new Urusei Yatsura reboot anime series ending its run not long ago, another of Takahashi’s classic series is getting the remake treatment next with Ranma 1/2 getting a new anime adaptation hitting later this Fall.

This new Ranma 1/2 anime will feature much of the voice cast from the original anime adaptation to reprise their respective roles, and that includes the returning Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo and Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo. But Akio Otsuka will be replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi as the voice of Soun Tendo this time around. To celebrate these returning and new members of the cast, you can check out a closer look at the character designs for the Tendo family members below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Ranma 1/2 Remake Release Date

The new Ranma 1/2 anime will be releasing on October 5th in Japan. Konosuke Uda will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. Returning from the classic anime will be the likes of Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara as the female Ranma, Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo, Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo, Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo, Koichi Yamadera as Ryoga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma as Shampoo.

New additions to the cast include Akio Otsuka replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi as Soun Tendo, Cho replacing Kenichi Ogata as Genma Saotome, and Kenichi Ogata will be serving as the new narrator for the late Tadashi Nakamura. Rumiko Takahashi first created Ranma 1/2 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1997, and if you wanted to catch the original Ranma 1/2 anime before the new series hits, you can now find the classic anime streaming with Hulu, Peacock, and Freevee.

MAPPA teases what to expect from the new anime as such, “Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem…Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!”