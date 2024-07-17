Ranma 1/2 Anime Releases First Trailer, Poster

It has been awhile since the world checked in with Ranma 1/2, but that will all change soon enough. Earlier this year, reports confirmed Rumiko Takahashi is bringing Ranma 1/2 to the small screen once more. Now, we have been given our first look at the reboot thanks to its first trailer, and we have Studio MAPPA to thank for the project.

After all, the studio behind Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen will bring Ranma 1/2 to life. The company has hired director Konosuke Uda to oversee the reboot alongside animation directors Hiromi Taniguch, Tsuyoshi Yoshioka, Yoshiko Saito, and Nao Otsu. You can see their work in this first trailer for Ranma 1/2, and at a glance, you can see the team nailed their take on Takahashi’s art.

Currently, this revival is slated for a fall debut, so anime fans will be able to check out Ranma 1/2 starting on October 5. No streaming service has been announced for the project thus far, but don’t fret! Takahashi’s recent revivals like Urusei Yatsura have been released through simulcast, so it is likely Ranma 1/2 will do the same.

The show’s first trailer has also introduced us to the cast that will tackle Ranma 1/2. You can read the anime’s current cast rundown below:

Kappei Yamaguchi – Ranma Saotome



Megumi Hayashibara – Ranma



Noriko Hidaka – Akane Tendo



Minami Takayama – Nabiki Tendo



Kikuko Inoue – Kasumi Tendo



Akio Otsuka – Soun Tendo



Cho – Genma Saotome



Koichi Yamadera – Ryoga Hibiki



Rei Sakuma – Shampoo



Kenichi Ogata – Narrator



Clearly, the team behind Ranma 1/2 is ready to bring the rom-com to a new generation. The series is considered a classic by Takahashi’s fans, but it has not touched the screen since 1992. Its original anime run under Studio Deen lasted from 1989 to 1992, after all. Now after more than 30 years, the series is ready for a comeback, and it is looking pretty good.

Want to know more about Ranma 1/2? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“One day, teenaged martial artist Ranma Saotome went on a training mission with his father and ended up taking a dive into some cursed springs at a legendary training ground in China. Now, every time he’s splashed with cold water, he changes into a girl. His father, Genma, changes into a panda! What’s a half-guy, half-girl to do?”

What do you think of this latest peek at Ranma 1/2?