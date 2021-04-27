Witchy Re:Zero Cosplay Gets Greedy With Echidna

✖

One witchy Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- cosplay is getting greedy with Echidna! The second season of the fan favorite anime series ended its run as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, and it wrapped up one of Subaru and Emilia's toughest challenges yet. At the center of it all was a new main antagonist who had guided Subaru through some dastardly means while pretending to be on his side during the first half of the season. Introduced as the Witch of Greed, Echidna had been one of the most curious presences of the anime overall.

Not only did she have her own machinations in place, it was revealed through the season that she had several contingency plans set through other characters that Subaru and Emilia had to deal with. With her role in the second season she became one of the most intriguing characters to watch, and now artist @kleinerpixel on Instagram has provided a strong example as to why with one particularly witchy cosplay! Check it out below:

Subaru and Emilia might have "defeated" Echidna and foiled her plans by the end of the second season, but it soon became clear that there is much more to the Witch of Greed than she had originally led on. Just as how she kept most of her true desires a secret from Subaru during his trials in the Sanctuary, it was soon teased that this is probably not the last time that Subaru and Emilia will come face to face with this witch.

But not only do they potentially have to deal with Echidna more in the future, there's also all kinds of new challenges coming their way as Subaru and Emilia head into the future. The two of them have become a stronger unit through the second season, and while a third has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, fans will likely tune in to see how these two take on their new challenges in the future.

What do you think? How did you feel about Echidna's debut in the anime's second season? What did you think of the second season of Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World overall? Would you tune into a third season of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and all things Re:Zero in the comments!