Re:Zero Season 2 Takes Subaru and Emilia to Next Level in Emotional Scene

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's second season is now well into its second cour of episodes, and Subaru and Emilia's relationship has been brought to the next level in an emotional scene with the newest episode. The second half of the new season has pit Subaru against one of his challenges yet, and this has taken a new turn as he vows to make his most recent loop the last one and save all of his loved ones. This especially means he's trying his best for Emilia, but she's going through some major emotional troubles herself in the newest episode.

The second episode of Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's Season 2B (Episode 40 of the series overall) actually cements a semblance of romance between the two of them as they bare all of their souls with one another. Following a tense fight where they learn more about where each of them stands, Subaru and Emilia actually kiss. It's not only a huge moment in and of itself, but huge for Emilia's development too.

Episode 40 of the series sees Otto and Ram buying time for Subaru to talk to Emilia (as they keep Garfiel at bay), and it's here that Emilia opens up about her fears. With Puck ending their contract in the newest episode, She's at her most vulnerable yet as she says memories are starting to flood her mind and making her anxious about everyone else around. Especially Subaru.

But Subaru stands by her through all of this, and never backs down from telling her how much he loves her. There's a cool bit where you can see how Subaru's gaze is focused on Emilia through his eyes, but Emilia's don't have Subaru in them yet. To prove that he cares for her, he and Emilia kiss. She reciprocates the kiss, and fans see how she can truly see Subaru for the first real time.

This kiss might have come under duress for the both of them, but it's a further reflection of how much Emilia has been opening up to Subaru in the new season thus far. This kiss is big for the both of them, but hopefully we'll see how big in future episodes. Unless Subaru fails and gets into a new loop, however.

What did you think of Subaru and Emilia's big kiss in Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's newest episode? What does this mean for them going forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!