Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Cosplay Puts Spotlight on Echidna

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now making its way through the second season of the series, and one artist has put the spotlight on one particularly favorite new addition for the season, Echidna, with some adorable cosplay. One of the biggest lead ins to the second season of the series during its promotional wave involved a mysterious white haired character that Subaru seemed poised to meet. Echidna seemed ominous at the time as fans had no idea what they were in for when she finally meets Subaru in the second season of the series.

But that ominous nature quickly fell away as fans actually saw her in action in the new episodes. Echidna was revealed to be the Witch of Greed, but surprisingly, it turns out that she's one of Subaru's key allies for his first real challenge in the second season so far. And it turns out that fans are already majorly in love with her.

Artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) provides a great argument as to why fans are already in love with Echidna by putting a spotlight on her with cosplay. Tapping into the first tea time with Subaru (which resulted in a pretty funny body fluid misunderstanding), it's a cosplay that highlights why she was so striking right away! Check it out:

Echidna has helped Subaru out of some jams with the first few episodes of the new season thus far, and was even pivotal in providing him with some key information to help him later down the line. But there's still an air of mystery around her and the other witches as the world of the franchise continues to unfold with each new episode of the series. It's currently unclear as to when Echidna will be seen in the anime again, but fans are all crossing their fingers hoping it's sooner rather than later.

What did you think of Echidna's debut in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2? Where does she rank on your list of favorite characters in the series? What do you think of the second season of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!