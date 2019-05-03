Re:Zero English Dub is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- may have ended its initial anime run in 2016, but has been keeping afloat among fans due to the popularity of its characters. With merchandise, special VR games, and some special OVA releases, the series has seen a boon in popularity. With a second season confirmed, and a currently running crossover series with other Kadokawa Isekai franchises, now is the perfect time to watch the first season all over again.

Luckily fans now have another way to do so as Crunchyroll has confirmed the English dub of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now available for streaming along with the Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese dubs. You can find the series here.

The Re:ZERO English Dub is NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL ~ Starting the English dub is like watching a brand new anime! 💖 Watch: https://t.co/AXp47dll4H pic.twitter.com/blHoGrtyW7 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 2, 2019

The English dub of the series is currently also available on home video thanks to Funimation, but now fans can stream the first season’s dub. The English dub cast includes Sean Chiplock as Subaru, Kayli Mills as Emilia, Erica Mendez as Puck, Ryan Bartley as Ram, Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem, Kira Buckland as Beatrice, Ray Chase as Roswaal, and Christine Marie Cabano as Felt.

Additional voice cast members include: Faye Mata as Priscilla, Robbie Daymond as Reinhard, Cassandra Morris as Anastasia, Sarah Williams as Felix, Marc Diraison as Wilhelm, Chris Tergliafera as Marcos, Beau Billingslea as Rom, Patrick Seitz as Kadomon, Cristina Vee as Elsa, Lucien Dodge as Chin, Arnie Pantoja as Kan, Erika Harlacher as Crusch, Keith Silverstein as Al, Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon’s Daughter, Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff, and Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

