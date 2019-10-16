JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Now Available Online on Shonen Jump

Do you need another big dose of JoJo in your life? If you are going through withdrawals in the wake of Golden Wind, you should know you are not alone. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was one of anime’s top winners when its last series was on, but Giorno Giovanni threw in the towel awhile back. As fans wait for an update in the anime department, it seems one publisher is giving them the chance to read up on JoJo if they’d like.

Yes, that’s right. After a stint of waiting, it seems Viz Media has brought a favorite JoJo manga to its digital vault. You can now read JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable online through the Shonen Jump vault, and its first chapters are free to read.

So if you are read to read up on all of Josuke’s wild adventures, buckle up. This fourth series is where JoJo gets even weirder, and fans will be happy to meet up with all its Stands.

As you can see here, the Shonen Jump vault has expanded with 37 new chapters. JoJo added all of them to keep fans of the series satisfied, and it will cover through the ‘Yukako Yamanishi Falls in Love’ arc.

If you want to read past the first three chapters, then it has never been cheaper to do so. You can sign up for a Shonen Jump account with Viz Media for just $1.99 USD a month and get a free 7-day trial to start. You can read up to 100 chapters a day, so it will be a breeze reading through these chapters if you have a hankering. And as more chapters get added, all of you JoJo fans will be ready to read at a moment’s notice.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.