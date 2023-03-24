Record of Ragnarok 2 Drops New Trailer

The battle featuring humanity fighting the gods themselves will drop new episodes on Netflix next month as Record of Rangarok is set to return. With the brawling series being a major entry in Netflix's original anime roster, the battle to determine the fate of mankind has revealed a new trailer that gives viewers an idea of what is to come for the series. Needless to say, expect some earth-shaking confrontations to take place next month in this war to end all wars.

Record of Ragnarok has yet to confirm a third season, though there are plenty of battles yet to hit the small screen from the manga that continues to this day. On top of the main manga series, the battle between the gods and mankind also saw Jack The Ripper receive his own spin-off series. With plenty of real-life warriors to choose from in the series given some truly wild makeovers, who knows what surprises these upcoming episodes will unleash?

Record of Ragnarok Trailer

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the battle featuring humanity fighting the gods, here's the official description for Record of Ragnarok, "7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the "Conference of Mankind Survival". All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. "To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?" Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the "Ragnarok", where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner.

It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods. Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; "Are you chickening out?" That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger. Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!"

Who do you see winning between the gods and humanity? Who has been your favorite fighter revealed so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.