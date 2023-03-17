Record of Ragnarok Creator Pens Shazam! Fury of The Gods Crossover

The Record of Ragnarok is an anime franchise that focuses on humanity fighting the gods themselves to ensure that the human race survives to forge a bright future. Created by mangaka Aji Chika, the premise seems in tune with a recent theatrical release that comic fans might be familiar with in Shazam! Fury of The Gods. With the latest DC movie seeing children imbued with the power of the gods, The Record of Ragnarok's creator has tried their hand at depicting this comic book universe come to life.

The Shazam cast was led by director David Sandberg who had directed the first film that brought Billy Batson and the "Big Red Cheese" to the silver screen for the first time. With this new Shazam movie, Sandberg spoke with Comicbook.com previously regarding the inclusion of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman into the sequel, which has been spoiled in marketing materials, "In the first movie, Henry Cavill, we were supposed to get him to do a little cameo there. It didn't work out, so I didn't think Gal was going to be in this movie, even though it said right there in the script, 'Wonder Woman shows up.' I was very happy that it did work out because then it enabled us to play around a little bit with that and tease people a little bit. If we'd had just another headless cameo, people would've been so upset. Now, yeah, we get to have a little fun with it, and then towards the end."

Record of Shazam

The Record of Ragnarok recently returned to Netflix with a second season, further exploring the conflict between humanity and the gods. While the original manga series ended in 2022, a spin-off series focusing on none other than Jack The Ripper is continuing to release new chapters. From the artwork below, it's clear that Aji Chika has a love for both manga and North American comics.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Shazam! Fury of The Gods stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods is in theaters now.

Via Manga Mogura