Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Poster Released

Record of Ragnarok's newest season finally launched around the world earlier this year, and now the series is getting ready for the final episodes of Season 2 with a new poster hyping up the next wave of fights coming to this godly tournament! The anime adaptation taking on Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's cult manga series was a big hit with fans in the first season of the series, and the second season is now continuing through the fights between godly deities and various heroic characters from across time. And those fights are far from over as there are still new episodes coming our way.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 might have premiered the first ten episodes of its run with Netflix earlier this year, but there are still five more episodes still scheduled for a release later this year. While the second part has yet to get a concrete release date, the official Twitter account has dropped a new poster to celebrate the second season airing in Japan. Not only that, but the series has also revealed some new additions to the cast ahead of Season 2's final episodes.

How to Watch Record of Ragnarok Season 2

Joining the cast for Record of Ragnarok in Season 2's final episodes are the likes of Ayumu Murase as Zerofuku, Tsubasa Yonaga as Okita Soji, Wataru Takagi as Kondo Isami, Honoka Inoue as Hlokk, and Akira Miki as Thrud. Part 2 has yet to get a proper release date, so if you wanted to catch up with the series as it's currently available, you can find the first season and Season 2's first ten episodes now streaming with Netflix. They tease Record of Ragnarok as such:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world's deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

