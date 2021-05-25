Record of Ragnarok Confirms Netflix Release Date With New Trailer

Manga fans have been waiting several years for an anime adaptation of the popular series, Record of Ragnarok, with Netflix turning a number of heads following the announcement that the streaming service was bringing this battle between mankind and the gods to its platform, with its newest trailer letting fans know when they can expect the series to drop. Focusing on a plot wherein the gods are set to determine mankind's fate through combat, thirteen of humanity's strongest warriors are plucked from time and given some weaponry to help in their upcoming tournament appearances.

The Official Twitter Account for Record of Ragnarok shared the big news, along with the trailer, that the series would arrive on Netflix on June 17th worldwide and give anime fans some of the biggest fights that the medium has ever seen:

Netflix released the official description of the upcoming anime series, reading as such:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind “Juni Taisen: Zodiac War” and “Hello World,” who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as “Blade of the Immortal,” “Promare” and “Girls und Panzer.” A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen! Streaming starts from June 17 worldwide, only on Netflix!"

Record of Ragnarok's manga began in 2017 and the series was popular enough to also receive a spin-off series, though no word has currently leaked regarding whether or not the side story will receive an anime adaptation of its own.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Netflix's next big anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.