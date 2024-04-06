That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Opening, Ending Released

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back in action with Season 3 of the anime, and has debuted a new set of opening and ending themes to help kick it all off! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the big franchises that have returned for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and its third season is promising even more characters and bigger battles than seen in the first two seasons. That's no more evident that the new pair of opening and ending theme sequences debuted for this newest slate of episodes.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has debuted its first set of opening and ending themes for its third season run this Spring (which will be continuing with a second half through the Summer 2024 schedule later this year). The new opening theme is titled "PEACEKEEPER" as performed by STUDIO DRIVE FOUNDATION, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Believer" as performed by Kurusu Rin, and you can check it out in action in the video below.

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is now available for streaming with its first two episodes released for fans with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of the Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

You can currently catch up with the first two seasons, OVA, movie and recap special with Crunchyroll as well, and they begin to tease That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 as such, Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."

How do you like the new opening and ending for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's Season 3 return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!