Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Confirms Netflix Release Date With New Trailer

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the upcoming RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness original anime series! There are lots of major projects for the Resident Evil franchise currently in the works, and one of the most intriguing is a new anime coming to Netflix. Following in the path of the original CG anime project Resident Evil: Vendetta, TMS Entertainment and Quebico is teaming up once more for a new CG anime series focusing on Leon, Claire, and potentially more Resident Evil favorites. After previously confirming the new series would be coming this Summer, Netflix has finally given us a concrete release date.

Netflix has confirmed that RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will be streaming with the service on July 8th. Together with the confirmation that the CG anime series would be coming our way later this Summer, Netflix has released the first full trailer for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness that gives fans an idea of what we can expect from the new series. Check it out in the video above!

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will feature a returning Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello as Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield respectively. Netflix officially describes the new original anime series as such, "In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees.

Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

What do you think of the first real trailer for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness? Will you be tuning in when it hits Netflix this July? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!