Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Finally Debuts Season 2B Opening

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has finally revealed its new opening theme sequence for Season 2B with the release of its newest episode! Following the successful return of the second season of the anime series last year following its delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second half of the second season has started running in full in the Winter 2021 wave of new releases. As fans have come to know from this series, although the new episodes have kicked off we had yet to see the new opening theme sequence.

With Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's midseason now at least halfway through its run of episodes, Episode 44 of the series has finally released its new opening theme sequence. Titled "Long Shot" as performed by Maeshima Mayu, the new opening theme sequence reflects a second season that has put Emilia through the ringer with its episodes and trial thus far. Check it out below:

Opening and ending theme sequences are a strange existence for the Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World anime as the team behind the series often removes these sequences in order to buy the episodes another two minutes or so of storytelling. This has been the case especially with the second half of this new season as Subaru and Emilia have gone through some of their most intense challenges in the series to date.

The two of them have grown much closer as a result, and through their respective flashbacks fans have been privy to much of the lore from the rest of the series. But with these flashbacks now seemingly over for the most part with the newest episode of the series, the season still has much to explore as there are several lingering plots from the remaining events Subaru had experienced in his previous Return By Death loops. It's what we see teased in the new opening, so perhaps the anime will take these on before it's all over?

