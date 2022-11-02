Re:Zero Creator Admits One Piece Is One of Their Favorite Series

One Piece remains a major Shonen franchise that is continuing to release new manga chapters and anime episodes on a nearly weekly basis, though the Straw Hat Pirates' journey is nearing the end as creator Eiichiro Oda is already several chapters deep into the Final Arc. In a recent social media post, the creator of Re:Zero, Tappei Nagatsuki, shared his love for the world of the Grand Line, along with other Shonen properties that currently make up Shueisha's biggest publication.

Currently, One Piece is preparing to arrive in North American theaters, with the fifteenth film, One Piece: Red, already pulling in quite the haul box office-wise in Japan. The movie, which has already become the most popular feature-length film for the Shonen franchise, promises to bring back Red-Haired Shanks and introduce his daughter, Uta, though the allegiance of the "ultimate diva" has yet to be revealed for the upcoming Straw Hat adventure. One major question surrounding the film is whether Luffy will unleash his Gear Fifth transformation for the first time in animation, as the War For Wano has yet to bring the Straw Hat Captain's ultimate form to the screen.

RE:One....Piece

Tappei Nagatsuki took to his Official Twitter Account to share the stories that he reads in Weekly Shonen Jump, confirming that he "always saves the best for last" including not just One Piece, but Jujutsu Kaisen and Akane Banashi as well:

"I have a habit of saving the best things for last, but this applies to just about anything, not just the order I eat things in. Like leaving the series I'm most excited to read in a weekly magazine for last. For example, recently with Shonen Jump, the series I leave for last are One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Akane Banashi."

Re:Zero is one of many anime that land within the genre known as Isekai, which typically revolves around a person from a world similar to our own being dropped into a magical landscape wherein they have been made a powerful figure, which can often be a hero or a villain.

