Re:Zero Studio Addresses Gender Discrimination Claims with Formal Apology

White Fox Studios first hit the scene in 2007, with the animation house creating some major anime series within the medium, but the producers have recently run into some controversy due to a job listing from its past. Accused of gender discrimination, White Fox and its founder issued an apology via its official Twitter,changing the job listing and offering an apology to fans. With the studio set to release a new series later this year, while continuing to work on some of their tried and true series, we’ll see how this news affects the studio’s future.

If you’re unfamiliar with White Fox Studio, the animation house was created fourteen years ago in 2007, with director Gaku Iwasa helping in creating the studio responsible for some major series within the medium of anime. Besides the aforementioned Re: Zero and Goblin Slayer, White Fox also worked on series such as Steins;Gate, Akame ga Kill!, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer to name a few. The next project from White Fox Studios is an anime adaptation of Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, which is slated to arrive later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official statement from White Fox Studio, delivered by director Gaku Iwasa, regarding the gender discrimination controversy reads as such:

“We deeply apologize for causing unpleasant feelings and worries to many people regardless of midnight.Even though I wasn’t studying, I’ve been recruiting in the same way since the company was founded, so I’m sure there were people who felt the same way in the past. In the future, we would like to aim for a better working environment while studying without running away because I am not good at it. We have many points that we cannot reach, but for the time being, I learned about the “Equal Employment Opportunity Law for Men and Women” today. If you are interested in the revised application guidelines, please check again.

We deeply apologize to all the people concerned and those who felt uncomfortable for making noise again at midnight.

– Representative Director Gaku Iwasa”

As it stands, it seems that White Fox’s production schedule is continuing as normal following the apology, with no news regarding their upcoming projects seeing any roadblocks as a result of the controversy.

What do you think of this White Fox controversy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via White Fox Studios Official Twitter Account