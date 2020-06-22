Dark Horse Reveals The Art of Rick and Morty Vol 2 (Exclusive)

✖

Adult Swim's series Rick and Morty has captured fans heart with their delightful mix of meta-commentary, pop culture references, and zany adventures, and fans are always excited to explore the universe of the show in a new way. Thankfully Dark Horse Comics and Adult Swim have got you covered with a brand new volume of The Art of Rick and Morty. The Art of Rick and Morty Volume 2 comes in a standard edition and a Deluxe Edition hardcover edition, which will explore the third and fourth seasons of the hit show.

You'll be able to get another peek behind the beloved series with The Art of Rick and Morty Volume 2, which features around 200 pages of even more concept, more creator commentary from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and more.

The Deluxe Edition will feature an acetate sleeve with Rick and Morty's silhouettes, gilded edges, a ribbon bookmark, a glow in the dark lithograph art print, and replicas of Rick's iconic bumper stickers.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

You can also check out the new cover of The Art of Rick and Morty Volume 2 above.

One of this season's most talked-about episodes has been the Vat of Acid episode, which Harmon recently broke down.

“At the beginning of the year, we were talking about how ’80s movies had this obsession with vats of toxic waste and acid and whether that was a cultural thing because of people’s awareness of nuclear waste and why that became such a handy story tool,” Harmon told The Wrap. “And our writer Brandon Johnson said, ‘I think it’s a budget thing, because all you gotta do is drop a bad guy into a bucket of water and float some bones up to the surface and you’re done.’ And that became, what if Rick was really proud of that idea and is defensive because Morty is absolutely confused by the genius of the vat of acid plan from a guy who can accomplish so much more.” You can find even more from Harmon's breakdown right here.

The Art of Rick and Morty Volume 2 and The Art of Rick and Morty Volume 2: Deluxe Edition will hit stores on November 18th, and will retail for $39.99 and $79.99 respectively. You can pre-order both editions on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, TFAW, and at your local comic shop.

