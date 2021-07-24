HBO Max Adds Profile Icons for Rick and Morty, The Boondocks and More

✖

HBO Max is giving adult swim fans the ability to rep their favorite shows in the app with profile icons. Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Samurai Jack, and Tim and Eric are all accounted for along with a host of other shows. One of the most convenient parts about the WarnerMedia streaming service is how many different shows and movies live on the app. Before the last few years, you had to use the Cartoon Network platform to watch some of these shows. (Or the adult swim app itself, which is still working and a great resource.) Many older fans will appreciate the non-animated series getting some breathing room with Tim and Eric out there too. Some of the strangeness of the 10s era shows on the programming block don’t exactly get their due. You can check out a list of all the icons available down below (Credit to Portal HBO Max for the screengrabs).

A HBO Max lança novos icons, os destaques foram South Park e as animações da Adult Swim. (Eu quero @HBOMaxBR 🥺) pic.twitter.com/f97WaQS4Jv — Portal HBO Max (@hbomaxbr_portal) June 2, 2021

“The adult animation boom is just starting, and by aligning our strengths and organizing as one, unified, best-in-class development team we are creating an unmatched, multiplatform destination for both creators and fans,” Aubrey explained. “Adult Swim has created an iconoclastic adult animation brand, and that identity will not only be preserved, it will now be further fueled by HBO Max and Suzanna’s talented development leadership.”

“Adult Swim has been the No. 1 destination for young adult audiences for more than 15 years and now merging the two best development teams in this business puts Adult Swim at the heart of our company’s future and further strengthens WarnerMedia as the global leader in adult animation,” Ouweleen added. “Walter and the Adult Swim team’s genre-defining work, now under Suzanna’s seasoned expertise, will propel Adult Swim’s development process as we continue to push new boundaries and reach new audiences.”

“Our artist and creator-driven approach to content has always been at the heart of what we do best,” Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, also said recently. “It has been a natural evolution to expand our studio lens and bring a wider array of animation talent to this exciting new platform.”

