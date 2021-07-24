Rick and Morty Crashes Comic-Con at Home Panel: Watch

✖

Rick and Morty crashed their own panel at Comic-Con @ Home with a hilarious cameo! Adult Swim had a number of new projects to show off during Comic-Con @ Home this year, and one of the major franchises they brought was Rick and Morty. This panel featured not only co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder, but members of the cast as well with Sara Chalke (the voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (the voice of Summer) and Chris Parnell (the voice of Jerry) all in attendance. But one thing fans didn't expect to see was Rick and Morty themselves.

Towards the end of the panel, Rick and Morty themselves suddenly made an appearance with a phone call (with co-creator Justin Roiland voicing them, of course) in which Morty complains about how late the two of them are thanks to Rick making Morty dig lots of holes for some reason. Begging moderator Brandon Johnson (who provides a number of voices for the series) to do one of his voices, it was a hilarious pop up of the duo at the tail end of an eye-opening panel. Check out the cameo as spotted and shared by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Check out when Rick and Morty themselves called into the #RickandMorty panel at #ComicConAtHome2021! pic.twitter.com/I4RCKIuByo — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 23, 2021

Rick and Morty's fifth season has now crossed its halfway point, and luckily fans won't have to wait several months to see the rest of the season like the last time around. The fifth season will be continuing further with its brand new episodes, and the sixth episode is already teasing the kinds of wild pop culture parodies that we had seen with the fifth episode. You'll be able to catch this next episode, along with the rest of the season, on Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim.

If you wanted to catch up with the season thus far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the five episodes thus far can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. If you're wanting to go back and check out all four seasons up to this point, however, you can find them all streaming with HBO Max. Funny enough, you can also find Rick and Morty in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is also streaming on HBO Max this month.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's showing for Comic-Con @ Home 2021? How are you liking the fifth season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!