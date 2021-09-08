Rick And Morty Returns To Claymation With Stand By Me Parody





Rick And Morty’s fifth season might have come to an end, but the series is still giving fans plenty to think about not just with its big finale, but also with a number of shorts to help round out the recent surreal adventures of the Smith family. With previous claymation shorts seeing the surreal Adult Swim series crossing over with the likes of Pulp Fiction, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and many other properties, it seems that a number of Mortys were amassed in order to make light of the events that took place in the coming of age film, Stand By Me.

If you’re unfamiliar with the 1986 movie Stand By Me, it follows four friends who go on a quest to get an eyeful of a dead body, learning more about themselves and one another along the way as they try to outrun a speeding locomotive and find themselves crossing a river that is fit to bursting with leeches. The claymation short in question sees a number of Mortys attempting to free themselves of the disturbing grasp of the leeches, making for quite the crossover between the two properties that you might never expect to see.

Twitter User Swimpedia shared the hilarious animation that briefly transplants the Mortys into the same scenario from Stand By Me, and will more than likely be far from the last when it comes to blending the Adult Swim series with some of the biggest movies that have been released into cinemas:

The season finale for the fifth season of Rick And Morty took a big swing at the Citadel, the society that was filled with countless Ricks and Mortys, destroying the environment that had appeared a number of times within the franchise. With the Citadel now gone, it will be interesting to see how alternate versions of the Smiths will appear in the future. Though the CItadel was lost, the Rick and Morty that we’ve come to know and love rediscovered their admiration for one another and the mad scientist realized that he simply couldn’t replace his grandson with two crows, as intelligent as they are.

