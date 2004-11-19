Rick and Morty Teases Season 5's National Treasure Parody With Episode 6 Opening Scene

Rick and Morty is teasing Season 5's riff on the National Treasure franchise with the opening scene of Episode 6 of the series! The Adult Swim animated series is now beyond the halfway point of the season, and thankfully it won't be broken up into two different parts like the fourth season of the series. The season's first half has had wildly unrelated episodes thus far with each ranging in their strangeness, but the season has also made sure to make the familiar references and parodies to other pop culture franchises like in season's past.

Rick and Morty seems to be continuing with its pop culture parodies as Episode 6 of the season, titled "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" will kick off with the titular duo attempting to steal the United States Constitution (alongside referencing the National Treasure franchise by noting how it has a treasure map on the other side) before Morty surprisingly ruins it and kicks off the rest of the episode. You can check out the new video from Adult Swim in the video above!

The fifth season has been full of strange episodes thus far, and each has been so dramatically unique from one another that it's very hard to guess where this episode will go after Morty unleashes the hidden assassin within the Statue of Liberty. It won't be too much longer before we get to find out, however, as "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular," will be making its premiere on Adult Swim this Sunday evening, July 25th at 11:00PM EST.

If you wanted to catch up with the season thus far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the five episodes thus far can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. If you're wanting to go back and check out all four seasons up to this point, however, you can find them all streaming with HBO Max. Funny enough, you can also find Rick and Morty in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is also streaming on HBO Max this month.

