Here's When Rick and Morty Appear in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Rick and Morty have a fun cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy, but it's a much more notable cameo than you'd think! The LeBron James starring sequel to long held in high regard live-action and animated sports classic, Space Jam, has finally released in theaters and is now streaming on HBO Max, and fans have begun to see how much of Warner Bros.' various projects the film actually paid homage to. Placing James within the "Seververse," allowed he and the Looney Tunes to travel through various Warner Bros. worlds and come face to face with many of its characters.

Not only did Space Jam: A New Legacy feature extended sequences exploring major franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the extended DC Comics animated and film universes, but there was even a direct shout out to the Adult Swim umbrella as Rick and Morty got a direct cameo in which they actually played a crucial role in bringing one of the Looney Tunes, the Tazmanian Devil, to the new Tune Squad line up. The cameo itself starts just a bit before the 41 minute mark of the film:

Not gonna lie, I was not expecting this pic.twitter.com/9xU6qj5plm — Adult Swim Out of Context (@AdultSwimNoCon) July 16, 2021

The titular duo note how they tried to get into the head of the famous devil, and Morty was shocked by what they had seen. Even Rick couldn't figure out Taz, and thus he hilariously gave up on trying and dumped it on Bugs Bunny and the others' as their "problem" now in much the same cynical way he would in the original series. Thankfully you can catch both Space Jam: A New Legacy and Rick and Morty now streaming on HBO Max.

Aaron Perine reviewed Space Jam: A New Legacy for ComicBook.com, and you can read the full review here. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "Younger viewers are going to have a blast seeing some of their favorite cartoons on-screen while older members of the audience might find themselves drifting back toward their own youths, back when an airbrushed Taz shirt was the height of cool. When I walked out of my screening, a seven-year-old turned to his father and firmly said, 'That was a good movie!' And, honestly, that might be the best recommendation you can give a family film like this."

What did you think of Rick and Morty's cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy? What did you think of the new movie overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!