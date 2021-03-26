Invincible Animated Series Gets Surprise Early Release on Amazon Prime

✖

The Invincible animated series is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, bring yet another pocket of Robert Kirkman's comic work to the small screen. The series has already courted quite a lot of hype for its star-studded cast and inspired visuals — and now, it looks like Amazon Prime is giving fans a chance to experience the magic early. The first three episodes of Invincible are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, hours before they were initially expected to premiere on the streaming service. This has somewhat become par for the course for Amazon's big releases, with seasons of The Boys, Season 4 of The Expanse, Season 2 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and most recently Coming 2 America also getting the same treatment. and This will give diehard Invincible fans, or just curious newcomers to the franchise, the opportunity to check the beginning of the series out before Friday actually rolls around.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.

"The voices in my head for these sucked so much," Kirkman told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It's just the worst. I think back and I'm just like, 'Wow, Allen the Alien sounded like what? That's ridiculous.' But, yeah, no, it's great.. I had like some vague sense of what the characters are supposed to sound like, but I guess for the most part, it's just some variation on my voice in my head, which you can imagine is not great. So, being able to learn about these characters that I feel like I've known so much about, like through these actors, and hear their portrayal it's just spectacular. And I couldn't be more happy with the cast. I mean, it is literally the best cast any television show has ever had in the history of anything."

The first three episodes of Invincible are now available to stream on Amazon Prime. New episodes will be released every Friday through April 30th.