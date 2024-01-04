Rick and Morty: New Rick Actor Reveals How Much Improv Went Into Season 7

Rick and Morty introduced a new voice behind Rick Sanchez ahead of Season 7's premiere, and the new star opened up about how much flexibility their was with improvisation in the newest episodes! Ahead of Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim officially cut ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland and replaced him as the voices behind the titular duo. This had fans wondering about what to expect from the new slate of episodes, and that's especially considering that some of the material seen in previous episodes had come from the improvisation of its leading star. But that energy has remained even with the changes.

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced Ian Cardoni as the new voice behind Rick Sanchez in the new episodes, and speaking with ComicBook.com, the new star opened up about how much freedom there was to explore the character compared to what was seen in previous seasons. Cardoni noted that while there was some freedom to explore and play around, he was fully confident in the scripts that the writers provided in the episodes.

Rick and Morty: Ian Cardoni Talks Improvisation

"I think as we got into a groove working this summer, and by the way, I've had the help of any number of the team with me anytime I record and [Scott Marder] is there with me every day," Cardoni began when talking about jumping into the role of Rick. "So once we got into a groove working on these episodes, there was certainly the opportunity to bring out a bit more of what I can do as an actor and them trusting me with those moments is really great. But there's also not a ton of work that I need to do."

Elaborating further, Cardoni explained that he was fully confident in what the writing team had provided for the season, "I am not going to be coming up with anything more clever than what the writers have already given me in most circumstances. So we get some freedom to play, but when I start to record, there's already brilliance on the page and it's just my job to bring that to life."

We'll hear more of Cardoni in Rick and Morty Season 8, which is now in the works. What did you think of his time in Rick and Morty Season 7?