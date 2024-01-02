Rick and Morty Star Reacts to Summer's Changing Dynamic With Rick

Rick and Morty Season 7 brought some big changes to Rick as the series began to examine more sides of his changing character, and the voice star behind Summer Smith opened up about her changing dynamic with Rick in the new season! Rick and Morty didn't get to feature much of Summer in the center of the episodes like seasons in the past, but it made sure to make an impact with her short time on screen. Each of these appearances further demonstrated how her dynamic with Rick is much different than the one Rick has with Morty, especially now.

Rick and Morty Season 7 brought Rick and Summer to a new phase of their relationship as Rick finally admitted to Summer that he treats her differently than Morty because he respects her that much more, and speaking to ComicBook.com about those changes, Summer voice star Spencer Grammer shared her reactions to how much things have changed. These changes that kicked off with a short scene of the two yelling about their boundaries in "Air Force Wong" in a surprisingly stand out moment.

Rick and Morty: Spencer Grammer Reacts to Summer's Changes

"At some point you do have to kind of set a boundary with people and it's pretty funny," Grammer began when speaking about Rick and Summer's yelling match in "Air Force Wong." "I think there's some really great psychological comedic moments and relationship moments." Continuing further, Grammer explained that this blend of humor and psychological exploration is what makes Rick and Morty special, "That is really truly what's wonderful about this show is you have a lot of family dynamics...dysfunctional family dynamics that also are turned into comedy. So it makes it easy and relatable to laugh at because I think we're all struggling to set boundaries with our family members at times."

If you wanted to check out Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes, they will begin streaming on Max on January 22nd. You can currently find them with Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription, and Rick and Morty: The Anime will be releasing some time this year as well. Rick and Morty Season 8 is also in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing.

