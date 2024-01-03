Rick and Morty Star Reacts to Summer Becoming an Action Hero

Rick and Morty has been steadily expanding Summer Smith's roles with the series and personality over the course of the last few seasons, and the voice star behind the character shared her reaction to Summer becoming a full action hero! With Summer increasingly going on adventures with Rick and Morty, the latest seasons of the series actually showed just how capable she is on her own. This went even further with a full Die Hard parody seen in the sixth season, and continued once more with a take on both Taken and Total Recall seen in Season 7 of the animated series.

Rick and Morty Season 7 saw Summer getting even more respect from Rick as he revealed why he treats her so differently from Morty during the episodes. It was also the same episode where she ended up fighting through a scary situation all on her own, and even going full taken together with Rick. Speaking to ComicBook.com about Summer's changes in the latest seasons, Spencer Grammer shared that she loved getting to be an action star through Summer and her increased comfort in taking these kinds of situations on.

Rick and Morty: Spencer Grammer on Becoming an Action Hero

"I think I love being an action star," Grammer began. "I love that Summer gets to have the opportunity to really kick butt and it really allows me to have these really fantastic one-liners all the time." Grammer explained that these one-liners in particular she thought she "always was really nervous about doing" but her increased role helped in these matters. "[N]ow that I've been doing it so many times, it just feels like part of Summer's personality now. So I mean, I love it. It's always great to have a really great arc, a really good story that's very focused on Summer's butt kicking abilities."

Rick and Morty fans will be able to watch more of Summer in Season 7 when it releases on Max on January 22nd. Rick and Morty Season 8 is now in the works for a release on Adult Swim in the future, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently scheduled for a launch some time this year as well.

What did you think of Summer's action movie moment in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!