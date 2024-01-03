Rick and Morty Star Details How They Became Jerricky

Rick and Morty Season 7 took Rick and Jerry's burgeoning friendship in a whole new direction, and the voice star behind Jerry Smith opened up about his process in fusing into Jerricky. Rick and Morty Season 7 unfortunately didn't have much for the rest of the Smith Family to do during its episodes as it primarily focused on exploring more of Rick and Morty's changes characters themselves, but it made sure to make an impact with the few focus episodes that the rest of the family did have. The biggest example of this came early on with "The Jerrick Trap."

Rick and Morty expanded on Rick and Jerry's on and off again friendship in a new way by literally fusing them together in two different ways as pieces of their brain ended up in both of their bodies (before becoming "Jerricky" near the end), and ComicBook.com got to ask Jerry voice star Chris Parnell about the transformation into both the "Burger and Fries" duo and Jerricky as he explained how fun it was to emulate Rick.

Rick and Morty: Chris Parnell on Becoming Rick

"When I was being a version of Jerry who was actually Rick inside, that was really fun because I don't ever get to do a take like that," Parnell began. "I've listened to Rick for so long, it was fun to get to try to emulate that as Jerry. That was pretty awesome." Diving further into that thread of taking on new kinds of Jerry, Parnell opened up about the more serious takes on Jerry seen in Season 6 and his hopes to see more of these kinds of take in the future.

"I feel like we have gotten to see that to a certain degree in seasons past where Jerry's in a very dark place, the Jerry in the woods talking to Morty about what's gone down. And so, I think Jerry has gotten to go to some interesting places and I trust will continue to." With Rick and Morty Season 8 now in the works and Rick and Morty: The Anime on deck for a release this year, it won't be too much longer before fans get to see even more new takes on Jerry before it's all said and done.

What did you think of Jerricky's debut in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!