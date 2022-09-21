Rick and Morty Shares Sad New Look Into Jerry's Past

Rick and Morty has been exploring some surprising new sides of Jerry with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series digs even further with a pretty sad look into his past and early life with Beth. Jerry and Beth's relationship has been one of the core facets of the series throughout its run so far as their evolving dynamic has been challenged in many ways over the years. When at the end of the day, it ultimately comes down to Jerry's willing submissiveness to a more domineering partner to seemingly make him happy.

That was put at the forefront of the newest episode as when Beth and Space Beth begin to form an intimate and physical connection with one another, Jerry's response to it is what is the biggest surprise overall. When he finds out about their affair, Jerry flashes back to a moment in his past when he's told by his friend to avoid Beth Sanchez because she would "tear [him] apart." His response to that is a little sad as he would be "happy" to be torn apart by her. Given what we know about their pairing overall, it's just another tragic tale for Jerry.

It's been explained before that part of the various' Ricks plans within the Central Finite Curve is to manufacture grandsons by pushing Jerry and Beth together in various different ways. This always clouded the nature of their relationship overall as the two of them already felt trapped by one another, with Jerry bringing Beth down even more as over the years he's become far more emotionally reliant on her to keep himself afloat. He thinks so little of himself that being with someone as notably dangerous as Beth is fine because the act of getting emotionally ripped apart by her is something he desires.

That all comes to a head as the episode comes to an end too as the two Beths realize that Jerry not only wants to keep this submissive role in their relationship going, but is ultimately excited by it. It's his small way of taking control with what little bit of self respect and even power that he might have at his disposal, and it seems like he has felt that way about himself for quite a while.

It's the kind of exploration we've been getting for Jerry in Season 6 so far, and thus it makes for a quite exciting prospect to see what we can get in the rest of the season to come. But how do you feel about these deeper looks at Jerry lately? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!