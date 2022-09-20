Rick and Morty Shares Jerry's Surprising Return to Jerryboree

Rick and Morty has been diving deeper into the new status quo set by the Season 6 premiere, but after all of the Jerry surprises early on the series has kept those surprises rolling with Jerry's return to the Jerryboree for an unexpected reason in the newest episode! Season 6 kicked off with the confirmation of a long held fan theory about Jerry in which he truly was switched out with a different Jerry during the events of the second season. This also reminded fans about the Jerryboree's existence overall, and the newest episode made good use of that reminder for one final joke.

First appearing in the second season episode "Mortynight Run," the Jerryboree was introduced as a place where Rick could drop of their Jerrys at a daycare like center. When Jerry returns to the location at the end of the Season 6 episode, "Bethic Twinstinct," it's revealed that he actually wanted to return in order to explore one of the fantasies he had recently acquired about having a physical connection with himself much like Beth and her clone had in the episode. You can check out the scene in question below as released by Adult Swim:

"Bethic Twinstinct" was deemed as one of the oddest episodes of the series by far according to fans, and it's hard not to see why it got such a reaction as Beth and her Space Beth clone ended up having a physically intimate relationship. Jerry's point of view on things revealed that he was really only upset at the situation because it was done behind his back, and ultimately all of that seemed to have brought the three of them to a healthy new place in their lives. So healthy in fact that it got Jerry curious about himself.

At the same time, this is also a Jerry that has been evolving just as much as the rest of the Smith Family through the course of his time with the series so far. It's a Jerry who is far removed from the angry and callous Jerry seen in the earlier seasons, and ultimately more removed from the more pathetic version of the character seen before. It's a Jerry who'd even think to experiment in this way, and it's a Jerry that could lead to some fun new moments in the future.

