Rick and Morty Fans Are Definitely Surprised By Season 4’s Latest Wild Episode

Rick and Morty’s fourth season has been a huge hit thus far, and each new episode of the season has taken a wild and frankly unexpected turn. But the latest episode has definitely taken fans by surprise as Episode 4 went in a completely wild direction that was even more unexpected than the usual unexpected twists and turns. What was originally touted as the “Morty gets a dragon” episode had morphed into a saga of sex, drugs, fantasy worlds, and complicated talking creatures that wanted to fight for their right to have more sex.

So while each season has had its fair share of outlandish episode plots, this latest episode definitely was the most surreal to come from the series for a while. And that’s made fans sit back just a little bit as they don’t really know what to feel about what they just saw.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the latest episode of Season 4, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you like the dragon episode?

Future Had a Music Cameo!

“CRYING WTF”

THIS RICK AND MORTY EPS GOT MY CRYING WTF — ChōChō (@Natahliaaa) December 9, 2019

“I Can’t”

This episode of rick and morty I can’t 😂😂 — Notoes (@NotoesGaming) December 9, 2019

Rick Needs More Dragons

But Seriously, What Did the Cat Do?

WAIT A MINUTE

THAT WAS MATTHEW BRODERICK AS THE CAT?! #RickandMorty — Steve ChristmasName (@Galileo908) December 9, 2019

“Best Episode So Far”

Best Rick and Morty episode of the season so far — Johnathan Ciolek (@johnciolek) December 9, 2019

It’s Been a Heavy Season…