Rick and Morty Fans Loved that Explosive Season 4 Finale
Rick and Morty finally brought Season 4 to an end with the latest episode, and fans absolutely loved that explosive finale. Like many episodes leading up to it, this episode starts with a humble premise before completely devolving into chaos. Except it's bit different with this finale as it confirms that Beth made her way back to Earth after it's revealed that Rick had indeed cloned her and potentially sent the clone or either the real Beth into space. That wasn't even the biggest return of the finale, however.
The Season 4 finale not only brought "Beth" back into the story officially, but also brought back Tammy, a "new and improved" version of the Galactic Federation, and even Phoenix Person. Rick and Phoenix Person get into a whole fight after Tammy's death, and fans certainly weren't expecting so many twists and turns.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Season 4's finale
No Context
#RickandMorty #RickandMortyseason4— Deadpool (@DammitWade) June 1, 2020
Season Finale spoilers with no context. pic.twitter.com/RgYnlEcY8T
THE Beth is Back!
The real Beth is back wants kick her father ass but hey the clone theory came true plus it's about to get good #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/GBrjldrriE— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) June 1, 2020
That Ending Though...
That ending man... #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/0WAVsqugx4— 𝑴𝒓𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆 🗽 (@MrPant0ne) June 1, 2020
Lots of Feelings Right Now
#RickandMorty This is why this fucking show is amazing. for fuck sakes. I'm feeling a lot. pic.twitter.com/y60EMcrAuk— Mustache (@JasonFinkNJ) June 1, 2020
That's How You End it!
that’s how you end a season 😭 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/VG268kyQfG— Ragullito (@mylittlefungus) June 1, 2020
But Still...
Damm that's so sad, but it good he finally realize that he is a shitty dad but still. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/CVfffgy7ID— Floppy Disc (@MarinTheShorty) June 1, 2020
Depressed.
Just finished watching and I’m depressed #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/gp0Lu9WaP5— yougottabekiddingme (@SnipeSpikez) June 1, 2020
The Wait Begins Anew
Now to wait 3 years for #RickAndMorty season 5 pic.twitter.com/icwnRaPxMI— ACorantined in the 715 (@ACinthe715) June 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.