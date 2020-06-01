Rick and Morty Fans Loved that Explosive Season 4 Finale

Rick and Morty finally brought Season 4 to an end with the latest episode, and fans absolutely loved that explosive finale. Like many episodes leading up to it, this episode starts with a humble premise before completely devolving into chaos. Except it's bit different with this finale as it confirms that Beth made her way back to Earth after it's revealed that Rick had indeed cloned her and potentially sent the clone or either the real Beth into space. That wasn't even the biggest return of the finale, however.

The Season 4 finale not only brought "Beth" back into the story officially, but also brought back Tammy, a "new and improved" version of the Galactic Federation, and even Phoenix Person. Rick and Phoenix Person get into a whole fight after Tammy's death, and fans certainly weren't expecting so many twists and turns.

