Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases Episode 3 Opening Scene: Watch

Rick and Morty has released the opening scene for Season 5's third episode online! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now in full swing, and there's no signs of slowing down any time soon as it readies to launch its third episode this Sunday. The fifth season's first two episodes were wildly different from one another, and totally flipped the kinds of expectations fans had for where the overall story could be going after the fourth season's finale. Now it's even harder to predict what could coming next.

Giving us a better idea of what we can expect to see from the third episode of Rick and Morty's fifth season, Adult Swim has released the opening few minutes of the next episode on YouTube. As teased through the promotional materials for this next episode, the titular Rick and Morty will soon come across a very overt Captain Planet parody named "Planetina." You can check out the opening clip in the video above!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Titled "A Rickconvenient Mort," the third episode begins with Morty suddenly getting a crush on Planetina after she saves a city from a very cartoonish pollution villain reminiscent of the Captain Planet and the Planeteers animated series from the 1980s. Rick and Morty seem to be on a bender of some sort (emphasized by their very vulgar shirts that Rick wants to protect from the acid rain), and this is likely part of the fallout from the season premiere.

The first episode of the season saw Morty and Jessica officially ending things between them as Jessica told Morty that the two of them should remain friends (after she becomes a Time God thanks to the time she was stuck within the alternate dimension Morty had been unexpectedly ruining throughout the episode). If that's indeed the case, then this also falls in line with what creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland had teased about what we can expect from the fifth season.

They teased we'd be getting to see more of the serialized story threads that fans grew to love from previous seasons, and we could be seeing that used as a launching point for these new episodic stories. It won't be long before we get to see if that happens, however, as Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 3 is currently scheduled to air on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 4th at 11:00PM EST.

If you wanted to catch up with the season, the first episode is now streaming completely for free with YouTube. If you wanted to check out the seasons leading up to all of this, all four seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max. What do you think of this first look at Rick and Morty's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!