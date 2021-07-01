Rick and Morty Promo Teases Season 5's Captain Planet Episode

✖

Rick And Morty has already taken Adult Swim fans through some absolutely insane moments, as the Smith Family has had to deal with countless numbers of decoys and being introduced to the mad scientist of the family's arch-rival in Mr. Nimbus, but it seems as though the fifth season isn't slowing down any time soon. With a preview for the next episode giving us a look at a vastly different version of Captain Planet and one of the ecological villains that he would combat on a regular basis, it's clear that the Adult Swim juggernaut is venturing into unexplored territory.

The promo for the third episode of Rick And Morty's fifth season doesn't just feature a gender-bending version of Captain Planet, it also features a new take on the superhero's antagonist in Verminous Skumm, a rat/human hybrid whose original voice actor might shock many. Legendary actor Jeff Goldblum originally voiced the Captain Planet villain when it debuted in the early 1990s before he took one of his most popular roles in the titanic summer blockbuster of Jurassic Park. While we don't see Goldblum returning to this role in the future, he will be playing a role in the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Twitter Outlet Swimpedia shared the thirty-second promo that sees Rick And Morty caught in some acid rain, running into this bargain bin Captain Planet villain while also introducing the Adult Swim universe to a new version of the environmentalist superhero:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, July 4th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, " A Rickconvenient Mort"! pic.twitter.com/ti2k3wLcep — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) June 28, 2021

Rick And Morty has already poked fun at Marvel's Submariner, and trailers for this current season have given fans a glimpse into the series ribbing the likes of Voltron and Hellraiser to name a few. The Adult Swim series has definitely earned its place as one of the biggest series on the programming block, with the creators going on record that they are already working hard on future seasons which Cartoon Network has ordered, giving fans plenty more surreal adventures of the Smith Clan to look forward to.

