Rick and Morty Debuts Season 5 Episode Titles

If you have not stayed in the loop with Rick and Morty, now is the time to catch up on the news. The hit series is slated to debut its fifth season in less than a month now. As you can imagine, hype is high for the Adult Swim comedy, and Rick knows it. That is why the show just dropped its episode titles for season five and they sound pretty interesting.

The big update came not long after Rick and Morty surprised fans with a new season five trailer. The new clip earned plenty of praise as its action and Beastie Boys soundtrack were on point. A short press release followed the trailer with titles for season five, so you can find the list below (via GameSpot):

"Mort Dinner Rick Andre"

"Mortiplicity"

"Rickdependence Spray"

"Amortycan Grickfitti"

"Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular"

"A Rickconvenient Mort"

"Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"

"Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort"

"Forgetting Sarick Mortshall"

"Rickmurai Jack"

As you can see, there is a lot to unpack with all these titles. You can find references to all sorts of pop culture pillars with American Graffiti, Samurai Jack, The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and more. There is also a pointed nod to hit anime series like Neon Genesis Evangelion as well as Voltron. You can also find a title dedicated to Thanksgiving, so fans can expect some sort of holiday episode to go live this year.

Currently, Adult Swim is slated to debut season five of Rick and Morty on June 20. So if you are not caught up on the bawdy series, you best get to binging it ASAP!

What do you think about these new episode titles? Are you hyped for Rick and Morty to make its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.