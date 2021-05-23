Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases New Trailer

Rick and Morty has surprised with a new trailer for Season 5! Rick and Morty fans have become accustomed to long waits in between new seasons of the series, and that's what they had prepared for this time. Surprisingly, it was confirmed that not only was Season 5 already on the way, but it's making its grand return to Adult Swim next month. We're getting much closer to Rick and Morty's big return for its fifth season, and have gotten just as close of a look at what we can expect from the new season.

To celebrate its Adult Swim return on June 20th, Adult Swim has released the third full trailer for the fifth season of the series. We see new looks at some of the parodies teased in previous trailers such as Voltron, Marvel's Namor and more involvement from characters like Jessica. You can check it out in full in the video above!

This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20. pic.twitter.com/Vw1dn8rfIY — adult swim (@adultswim) May 23, 2021

Rick and Morty will be returning for ten episodes, and what's most exciting about this is that Adult Swim confirms that it will be airing all in one burst here. Rather than break up the season into two parts like for the fourth season, it looks like we're getting a full slate of new episodes this Summer! This isn't the only new project we're getting from the Adult Swim animated series either.

It was recently announced that Rick and Morty will be branching off with a new spin-off series focusing on The Vindicators. Releasing as a set of shorts online with a run of 8-10 episodes planned, this new spin-off is currently scheduled for a debut some time this year or in 2022. But if you are itching for more new Rick and Morty right now, Adult Swim also recently debuted a video game brawler inspired animation that puts a cool new spin on that universe.

Thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see Rick and Morty Season 5 for ourselves as it debuts on Adult Swim on Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST. What do you think of this newest trailer for Rick and Morty's fifth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!