Rick and Morty Shares New Look at Season 5's Hellraiser Episode

Rick and Morty has shared a new look at its upcoming Hellraiser inspired episode with the newest trailer for Season 5! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is already on the way back following the end of the fourth season last year. Unlike the waits between previous season, the fifth season is already ready to go with all ten of episodes next month. To better showcase how ready Rick and Morty is for its big return, Adult Swim has been steadily releasing new bits of footage from this new season teasing what we can expect to see.

One of the more standout teases of Rick and Morty's Season 5 trailers so far, and especially with the newest one just released, is that one of the episodes will see Rick and Beth venture into a Hellraiser inspired kind of hell. The newest trailer gives us a much better look at this parody, and shows off its own take on the famous Cenobites from the horror franchise. You can check it out in the video above!

Rick and Morty has taken on all kinds of franchises through the first four seasons of the series thus far, and Hellraiser won't be the only major reference coming in this next season either. This newest trailer alone shows off not only more of this Hellraiser parody, but teases a full Voltron inspired episode, shout outs to Captain Planet and the Planeteers and more. Thankfully, it won't be too long before we can see all of this in action for ourselves.

Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Adult Swim, Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to scratch that Rick and Morty itch right now, you can catch up with the first four seasons now on HBO Max. This isn't the only current way to enjoy the franchise either as Adult Swim also recently debuted a video game brawler inspired animation that puts a cool new spin on that universe. Then of course there are the two anime shorts released within the last couple of years.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Rick and Morty's take on Hellraiser with the next season of the series? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!