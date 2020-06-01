When Will Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere?

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season has now come to an end with the latest episode, so now the big question is when will Season 5 premiere? There has been a long wait in between each new season of the series, and the wait between Seasons 3 and 4 was one of the longest yet. That should not worry you, however, as it currently seems like the series is definitely ramping up its production schedule now that it has been confirmed to get at least 70 episodes under its belt since its 2018 renewal.

There unfortunately is no set release date just yet for Season 5 of the series, but work on it is already underway. The wait fortunately does not seem to be lasting as long as not only have several stars behind the series confirmed that writing has already begun on Season 5 (with Dan Harmon even mentioning that Season 6 was being developed).

What will be a damper in that production, unfortunately, is the currently ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. In a previous interview, Sarah Chalke (the voice behind Beth Smith) mentioned that the cast themselves have yet to read for the season, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

This statement falls in line with a previous statement from Chris Parnell on the same matter, who also revealed that while Season 5 is currently in the works the cast has yet to record. But that being said, both cast members have revealed their positive feelings toward how Season 5 is progressing compared to the other seasons.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might delay its eventual release, at least it's confirmed that Season 5 is being worked on at all. The earlier seasons were delayed due to several reports that the writing process had been stalled, so seeing the writing progress in such a way is already good news! But what do you think?

How long will you be willing to wait for Season 5 to make its debut? What did you think of Season 4? How does it rank among all of Rick and Morty's episodes so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

