Rick and Morty Shares Wild Pulp Fiction Crossover in New Adult Swim Promo

✖

Rick and Morty have made a wild crossover with Pulp Fiction with a new promo for Adult Swim! The fifth season of the series is nearing the end of its ten episode run, and while it's been great to see the sixth and seventh seasons are coming together nicely thanks to updates from the staff, one of the more fun elements of the new season is seeing Adult Swim go the extra mile to promote it. One of its best series of promos this season has seen Rick and Morty crossing over with various different films in cool stop-motion animated vignettes.

These crossovers have brought the titular Rick and Morty duo into not only worlds such as Godzilla vs. Kong, but more unexpected films such as Hereditary, Hobo With a Shotgun and more. The newest promo continues this surprising trend and places Rick and Morty within the world of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film, Pulp Fiction, with a few notable visual quirks and even an answer for what was in that briefcase. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Rick and Morty Pulp Fiction pic.twitter.com/g6ITGjYiFQ — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 6, 2021

Rick and Morty's fifth season will be airing its eighth episode, "Rickturnal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" on Sunday, August 8th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. As for the final two episodes, it's going to be a bit of a wait before fans get to see their premiere. Not only will it be missing out next Sunday as Adult Swim will be focusing on Tuca & Bertie's second season finale (and get ready for the third, which was recently confirmed to be in the works), but reports have indicated that the wait might be longer.

Current scheduling for the series seems to indicate that Rick and Morty won't be returning until after the week Sunday, August 22nd at the earliest, but the release dates for the penultimate and final episodes of the fifth season have yet to be officially set by Adult Swim as of this writing. At least there's a cool new anime short to tie fans over in the mean time, and actually more of those special anime vignettes are being planned as well.

If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty, you can find the first four seasons now on HBO Max and Season 5 can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. But what do you think of this Rick and Morty and Pulp Fiction fusion? Which movies would you want to see the series take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!