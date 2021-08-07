Rick and Morty Confirms Plans for More Anime Shorts

✖

Adult Swim has confirmed plans are in place for more Rick and Morty anime shorts! Rick and Morty might have made its first full foray into the anime world with the latest episode of the fifth season of the animated series, but Adult Swim has been experimenting with anime quite a bit outside of it with some major anime releases from prominent anime creators and directors. This began with a fun samurai take on the famous duo, continued with a fuller short from Tower of God director Takeshi Sano, and a new short featuring a full exploration of its recent Voltron parody.

The newest anime short, "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" is one again directed by Takeshi Sano for SOLA Digital Arts, and it was such a hit that fans were already wondering if we'd get to see more. According to co-creator of Toonami and Senrior VP/Creative Director for Adult Swim Jason DeMarco, there are already plans in place to continue releasing more Rick and Morty anime shorts with Sano and other creators down the line.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

As DeMarco explained in a statement to SYFY WIRE about how Sano was attached to the newest anime, “Director Sano had such a blast making his last Rick and Morty anime short, 'Rick and Morty vs Genocider,' that when it came time to find a director to create their own spin on 'GoTron,' he was the obvious choice," DeMarco began. But the real tease came soon after as Sano is already being considering along with other creators for future anime entries.

"As always, his direction and characterization was brilliant, because beyond being a gifted director, he is a true fan of the show," DeMarco continued. "We are thrilled with the result, and are planning on even more Rick and Morty anime shorts with Takashi Sano and others." It seems that the three anime shorts have been such a success for Adult Swim already, Rick and Morty will be launching into new anime shorts down the line. This is promising considering just how wildly different from the main series each one has been thus far.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's newest anime? How have you liked all of the anime shorts released so far? What would you want to see from the next one? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via SYFY WIRE