Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases New Poster

Rick and Morty has released a very intriguing new poster for Season 6 of the series! When the fifth season wrapped up its run on Adult Swim last year, there was a question as to whether or not the sixth season would be picking up from all of the major developments revealed with its finale. The series has brushed these kinds of status quo shifts aside in the past, but it seems that so far for all intents and purposes, we'll be seeing some much different material from the new episodes than we have seen in the previous five seasons so far.

Rick and Morty Season 6 is coming our way next month, and Adult Swim has begun revealing the first look at what to actually expect for the new episodes. As part of the panel celebration for the series during Adult Swim Festival in Philadelphia this weekend, lucky fans in attendance not only got to see the first episode of the new season, but also received an interesting new poster for the episodes. This poster ties into the mysterious "Wormageddon" website launched for the new season, and you can check it out below as shared by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

Check out this Rick and Morty Season 6 poster from the #AdultSwimFestival! pic.twitter.com/DkaDI6Dc0b — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 6, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits (as it seems like it will be picking up with the previous season's canon), the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu.