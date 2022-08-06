Rick and Morty Season 6 First Trailer Surfaces Online

Rick and Morty is making its highly anticipated return for Season 6 this Fall, and the first look at the new episodes coming to Adult Swim has surfaced online! Adult Swim announced earlier this Summer that Season 6 of the series would be hitting this Fall, and it was after months of trolling fans over a potential release date. The fifth season had shaken things up so much that fans have been dying to see what comes next, and Adult Swim has been very coy about the new season. Thankfully the wait between these new seasons is shorter than ever, and the first look at what Adult Swim has next has been released and surfaced online!

Rick and Morty Season 5 ended by redefining how it defines its multiverse, and there have been many questions as to what that would mean in the future. The duo also went through a major fight that seemed to hold more weight than any in the past seasons, so there's been a wonder as to whether or not the series will be continuing in this direction. There are still many mysteries, but now we have some more clues with the first look at Rick and Morty Season 6 below. IT was through a promo released on TV, but a version of that promo has made its way online as spotted by @CNschedules on Twitter:

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits (as it seems like it will be picking up with the previous season's canon), the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu. If you still want to see more after that, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel (there's also a new anime in the works). They break down as such:

