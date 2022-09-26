Rick and Morty Fans Were Creeped Out By Season 6's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty has been taking fans through a new status quo for the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, but fans really loved seeing the Smith Family all taking on the same kind of challenge with the newest episode! Season 6 has been introducing a whole kind of new family dynamic following Rick losing access to the rest of the multiverse, and through the first few episodes the series has been exploring each member of the family in interesting new ways. But this newest episode offered the first time in the season that every member of the family was on the same page.
But what the major surprise is that Rick and Morty made its first full dive into the world of horror. When Rick injects each of them with a serum that would allow the family to do tasks at night, it's soon revealed that the Night Family (especially Night Summer) have a very different idea of what their lives should be like. It's here that the series went into full creepy territory, and fans really can't help but be creeped out by everything that went down.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know your thoughts on it! What did you think of it? How are you liking Season 6 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Definitely a Big Season for Summer
Summer is definitely getting the golden season thus far. #RickandMorty— Michael O'Donnell (@Michaeloptv) September 26, 2022
Jerry Really Did Start It
You know, if anything, it's Jerry's fault for feeding the night terrors the day information. #RickAndMorty— Angel Camacho (@AngelCam7) September 26, 2022
Night Summer is Worse Than Evil Morty?
Night summer is definitely worse than evil Morty , she is smarter that c-137 Rick . How ??#RickandMorty— 0xSteinRitter (@Marc_ism) September 26, 2022
A Wild Episode!
Night family became the night walkers & day walkers #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/Or9PXWHGHa— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) September 26, 2022
Very Creepy...
The night persons are creepy AF #RickandMorty— Ղօղ-ՑʍՕ Հҽɑեհɑղ (@jenearnhart) September 26, 2022
Already a Favorite!
Already one of my favourite episodes of #RickandMorty— Goth Santa (@goth_santa) September 26, 2022
Really Messes With You!
Every so often @RickandMorty messes me up. Last season it was the Planetina episode. This season it was tonight’s. I love that about it.— Jake Black (@jakeboyslim) September 26, 2022
Absolute Banger
Ok the new Rick and Morty was super amazing. It had the simplistic, stand-alone concept of a season season 1/2 episode alongside some insane visuals to boot. Absolute banger epsiode.— aioi (@blo00o) September 26, 2022
Night Summer for Greatest Villain!
Night Summer might be the most terrifying antagonist on the show ever. #RickandMorty— Morty (@EvilMortyD69) September 26, 2022
And All Because of the Dishes...
#RickandMorty— Team Sora Presents (@Sora_Kishino) September 26, 2022
All this because they wouldn't do the fucking dishes. That is such a batshit-random reason to end the world.