Rick and Morty Fans Were Creeped Out By Season 6's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty has been taking fans through a new status quo for the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, but fans really loved seeing the Smith Family all taking on the same kind of challenge with the newest episode! Season 6 has been introducing a whole kind of new family dynamic following Rick losing access to the rest of the multiverse, and through the first few episodes the series has been exploring each member of the family in interesting new ways. But this newest episode offered the first time in the season that every member of the family was on the same page.

But what the major surprise is that Rick and Morty made its first full dive into the world of horror. When Rick injects each of them with a serum that would allow the family to do tasks at night, it's soon revealed that the Night Family (especially Night Summer) have a very different idea of what their lives should be like. It's here that the series went into full creepy territory, and fans really can't help but be creeped out by everything that went down.

