Rick and Morty Releases New Look at Season 6 Finale: Watch

Rick and Morty is getting ready for the final episode of its sixth season, and the series has released a new look at what fans can expect from the final episode! It's been a pretty wild season overall as it kicked off with a huge new addition to the canon, changed the status quo in significant ways, and spent the following episodes exploring new aspects of the Smith Family as characters. With such a trajectory going in many different directions, and with many more seasons already in the works, there is a lot of mystery as to how Rick and Morty will end Season 6.

Following the first look at the finale released after Episode 9 aired last Sunday on Adult Swim, the series sneakily released a second promo that shows a completely different tease than before. While the first clip teased a Christmas episode serving as the finale, the second clip quite literally goes deeper and teases that we will get to learn more about Rick's garage. Check out the new clip below as spotted by Swimpedia on YouTube:

How to Watch Rick and Morty's Season 6 Finale

The final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6 is titled "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," and will be airing on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00PM EST. Adult Swim's planning a special Yule Log to air following the finale as well, so there will be plenty to look forward to following the holiday special vibes of this upcoming episode. Not to mention, that this seems like the perfect time to show us a new side of Rick as it looks like we'll be getting to see beneath his garage.

The elevator in this clip, and Morty's reaction to the sushi restaurant tease that these are layers underneath the Smith Family house. Not only is that promising for a stand alone adventure, it teases quite a fun finale where we will get to see a new addition to the series' overall lore following the huge introductions in the season premiere.

