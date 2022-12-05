Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Season 6's Christmas Finale: Watch

Rick and Morty has finally reached the final episode of Season 6's memorable run, and the series has given fans the first look at how it will all come to an end with a trailer teasing a big Christmas special finale! Season 6 has been an interesting season to see unfold as the Smith Family has been changing ever so slightly as their characters have been challenged in different kinds of ways thus far. It's gotten many fans wondering just how this season could come to an end, and it appropriately looks like it might involved the entire family.

The first look at Rick and Morty's Season 6 finale features Rick delivering multiversal presents for each of the Smith Family. But as many fans are aware, it's likely only the opening spark to a much more involved finale bringing it all to an end. There's a question of whether it will be as heavy as Season 5's, story changing as some of the others, or it might end up just being a fun holiday special! Either way it goes down, you can check out the first promo for it below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation"! pic.twitter.com/mlkrdKiw2q — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 5, 2022

How to Watch Rick and Morty's Season 6 Christmas Finale

Rick and Morty Season 6's final episode is titled "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" and you can check it out on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 10th at 11:00PM EST. If you happen to miss it in action following its premiere, you can check it out on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. Unfortunately, Season 6's episodes are available to stream on various platforms in international territories but not in the United States as of this writing.

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Enlists Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black for Some Hilarious and NSFW Roles | Rick and Morty Season 6 Makes Morty a King in Newest Episode

But if you wanted to catch the first five seasons of the series, you can now find Rick and Morty streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu. As the final episode fast approaches, it won't be too much longer before the full season is released through the United States. Until then, now is the perfect time to catch up with the series and catch the final episode of Season 6 before it all comes to an end.

What do you think of this first look at Rick and Morty's Season 6 finale? How do you hope it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!